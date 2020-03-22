Home

EDWARD GARLITS

EDWARD GARLITS Obituary
GARLITS, EDWARD
Edward Lawrence Garlits, 86 , of Floral City passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He was born December 30, 1933 the son of the late Edward Elmer Garlits and Helen Lawrence Martino. Edward was a native of Hillsborough County, Florida and moved to this area in 2000. Edward worked on the Don Garlits Racing Team for many years, during which time he won the Florida State Championship five times in his gas dragsters. He also won the American Hotrod Association Nationals in 1961.
Survivors include his sons, Edward Garlits, Jr, William 'Billy' Garlits, and David Garlits; his brother, Don (Lisa) Garlits; his grandchildren, Tabitha, Christopher, William, Lauren, Justin, and Katelyn; and his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Aiden, and Christian.
Predeceased by his wife, Murna Garlits, and his parents.
A private family service was held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers donations, may be made to Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing, where Edward's cars are located. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
