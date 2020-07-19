1/1
Edward J. Kelly V
KELLY V, EDWARD J.
Edward J. Kelly V, died July 11, 2020 in Ocala, FL, his home since 2001. He was born in Saratoga Springs, New York on July 10, 1936 to Blanche O'Connor Kelly and Edward J. Kelly IV who preceded him in death. He attended Saratoga HS and received the Yaddo Medal on graduation in 1954. He entered the USAF Aviation Cadet Program In November 1956 and graduated with honors as a second lieutenant navigator in February 1958. He would spend the next 21 years in the Strategic Air Command as an instructor logging over 4000 flight hours and as a training director at the Bomb Wing and Air Force Levels. Upon his retirement in 1979 as a Lt Colonel, he began work as a program Director at Wayne Community College in Goldsboro until his final retirement in 1997.
Those surviving him are his wife, Joan; sons, Edward VI, Patrick, Kevin and Michael; daughter, Kathleen Miller; eight grandsons; four granddaughters; and seventeen great grandchildren. Additional survivors are the children of his brother, Bob from Glens Falls; and sister, Mary Anne from Erie, PA who have both preceded him in death.
He was additionally preceded in death by his second wife, Phyllis Ray.
There will be a memorial Mass at Saint Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview, Florida at 10:00AM, Friday, July 24, 2020, with a burial immediately following at the Candler Cemetery. He is a graduate of NC Wesleyan and Campbell University. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Old Waynesborough Historic Village, PO Box 839, Goldsboro, NC 27533.
On-Line condolences may be made at
www.forestlawnocala.com. The Memorial Mass may be viewed on-line Friday at www.centralbaymarket.com. The Service Passcode will be: Edward7242.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
