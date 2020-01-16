Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward James Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward James Mitchell Obituary
MITCHELL,
EDWARD JAMES
Edward James Mitchell, 70, passed away on January 6, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Deloris Mitchell; daughters, Najuana lockett and Kanitress Harris; sons, Edward Mitchell, Jr., and Yachtez Jackson; sisters, JoeAnn Lightsey and Ellen Williams, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Mitchell will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at United Theological seminary located at 1105 NW 4th St. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -