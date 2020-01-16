|
MITCHELL,
EDWARD JAMES
Edward James Mitchell, 70, passed away on January 6, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Deloris Mitchell; daughters, Najuana lockett and Kanitress Harris; sons, Edward Mitchell, Jr., and Yachtez Jackson; sisters, JoeAnn Lightsey and Ellen Williams, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Mitchell will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at United Theological seminary located at 1105 NW 4th St. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020