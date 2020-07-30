1/1
EDWARD TUCKER
TUCKER, EDWARD
Edward Tucker, 56, of Ocala passed away on July 21, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Tucker is survived by his children, Ashley Tucker, Elwood Murphy, Jamal Tucker, Avontae Tucker; his siblings, Rev. Dr. Willie Kingcade, Narvella Kingcade, Priscilla Tucker, Voncea Tucker, Emanuel Kinsler, Jr., Brenda Shuman, Sandra Tucker, Melody Tucker, Carolyn Welley, Ricky Mitchell, Robert Tucker, Kevin Tucker and Johnny Tucker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10 am until 5 pm at Snow's Funeral Ministry, and again on Saturday from 11 am until 12:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, Felix M. Snow Licensed Funeral Director, directing.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
