SAURBIER, EDWIN R.
Edwin R. Saurbier, age 89, of Ocala, passed away on January 18, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Evelyn Baumel.
He is survived by his partner of 41 years, Kaye Teater; his brother, Marvin R. Saurbier; nieces, Andrea Baumel, Janet Saurbier; and nephew, Lonnie Baumel; great nephews, Derrick, Dillon and Mason; and other family in Michigan.
He was the owner of The Stallion Barn in Ocala since 1967. He was a member of AA, FTBOA, and past member of The Elks Club. Edwin enjoyed traveling and antique cars.
On Thursday, January 30, 2020 the family will receive friends from 10-12PM at Ocala West Church of The Nazarene, 5884 SW 60th Ave. Ocala, FL 34474, services will follow at noon. Interment will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens with military honors. Flowers will be accepted or those who wish may in Edwin's memory to Horse Protection Association of Florida, 20690 N.W. 130th Ave, Micanopy, FL 32667
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
