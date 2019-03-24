Home

Edwina Joan Cogar, 84, of Ocala passed away on 3-20-2019. She was born on 3-29-1934 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Joseph Richert and Julia Zmiosky Richert. She retired as a secretary /payroll officer for the IRS and State of Ohio. She is survived by her husband Norman Cogar, Son Ralph Anthony, Daughter Bonnie Grolemund, (spouse Eric Grolemund), and Son Darren Anthony. Four Grandchildren, Garrett, Erica, Andrea and Danielle, and 6 Great Grandchildren. She will be interred at a later date at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to Artemisinin cancer research.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
