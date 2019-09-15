Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce Ocala Funeral Home-West
6241 SW HIGHWAY 200
Ocala, FL 34476
(352) 854-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for E.G. MAULSEED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E.G. MAULSEED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E.G. MAULSEED Obituary
MAULSEED, E.G.
Lovingly called Miss G. at home or Gloria by close friends.
Youngest child of very devoted Christian SDA Missionary parents, Stephen and Roseta Louise Maulseed.
She was born in Twenty Mile, Belize Honduras. Predceased by parents, George Kesley Maulseed (Brother), Luther George Maulseed (Brother), Lola Lucille Maulseed (Sister).
Left to cherish her memories are four children; Olga Maria (Ralph) Vanderpool, NEW York, NY, Colyn Potpurria (Jaqueline), North Miami, FL, Howard Raymond St. Aubyn, Union City, NJ, Courtney Constantine, Rochester, NY; eleven (11) grandchildren and six (6) great grandchildren; Surlone May Maulseed (Eldest Sister @ 106 years of age), Lilieth Rose Maulseed (Sister @ 96 years of age) and Christine Gunnings (Sister @ 62 yrs of age).
Services will be held at Roberts Funeral Homes Bruce Chapel West (6241 SW SR 200; Ocala, FL) on Monday, September 16, 2019 (10-12pm visitation; 12pm service).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.G.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bruce Ocala Funeral Home-West
Download Now