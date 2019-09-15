|
MAULSEED, E.G.
Lovingly called Miss G. at home or Gloria by close friends.
Youngest child of very devoted Christian SDA Missionary parents, Stephen and Roseta Louise Maulseed.
She was born in Twenty Mile, Belize Honduras. Predceased by parents, George Kesley Maulseed (Brother), Luther George Maulseed (Brother), Lola Lucille Maulseed (Sister).
Left to cherish her memories are four children; Olga Maria (Ralph) Vanderpool, NEW York, NY, Colyn Potpurria (Jaqueline), North Miami, FL, Howard Raymond St. Aubyn, Union City, NJ, Courtney Constantine, Rochester, NY; eleven (11) grandchildren and six (6) great grandchildren; Surlone May Maulseed (Eldest Sister @ 106 years of age), Lilieth Rose Maulseed (Sister @ 96 years of age) and Christine Gunnings (Sister @ 62 yrs of age).
Services will be held at Roberts Funeral Homes Bruce Chapel West (6241 SW SR 200; Ocala, FL) on Monday, September 16, 2019 (10-12pm visitation; 12pm service).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019