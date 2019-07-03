Home

Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations
410 N. Webster Street
Wildwood, FL 34785
(352) 748-1000
EILEEN M. KNOWLES


1935 - 2019
EILEEN M. KNOWLES Obituary
KNOWLES, EILEEN M.
Eileen M. Knowles, 83, of Ocala, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Mrs. Knowles was born September 12, 1935 in Ludington, MI to Charles and Georgia (Wood) Bailey. She was a retired cabinet maker and moved here full-time in 2011 from Walhalla, MI. While she was able, Eileen attended South Point Church in Ocala and loved to garden.
Survivors include her loving husband of 34 years, Ira; children, Nancy and Pat Ruggles, Sandra and Steve Wojtaszak, and Randy and Diane Renwick; stepchildren, Steve and Denise Knowles, JoEllen and Rob Mathisen, Brian and Lindy Knowles and Kevin Knowles and Melanie Weaver; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Eileen was preceded in death by her son, Bradley Renwick.
A service will be held at a later date in Michigan. For those wishing memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Resource Center, Inc., Brain Bank Program, 1506 Lake Highland Dr, Orlando, FL 32803. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 3 to July 4, 2019
