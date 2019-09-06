|
|
SAVAGE, EILEEN
Eileen Savage, 76, of Ocala, FL went home to be with the Lord on September 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. Eileen Louise Klimczak was born on April 16, 1943 in Chicago, IL, where she met the love of her life, Billy Jack Savage, and they married on October 26, 1963. They moved to Ocala, FL in 1979 where Eileen worked for various companies and eventually retired from Sun Kool A/C. Her husband, Billy, worked for and eventually retired from E-One. Eileen loved the Lord and really enjoyed attending live gospel performances. She loved all animals and especially her cats. Some of her favorite hobbies included reading books, feeding and watching birds, and going camping with her husband.
Eileen will forever be remembered by her husband of 56 years, Billy; sons, Ken (Margot) of Safety Harbor, FL, and Scott (Theresa) of Apopka, FL; granddaughters, Sloan and Sarah; sisters, Dorothy of WI, Jenny and June of IL; and brothers, Ray of FL and Don of IL; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 12:30pm-1:30pm, at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, located 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation, also at the Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. Eileen's earthly body will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park following her funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Ocala Christian Church Building Fund, 3201 NE 25th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34479.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019