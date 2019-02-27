|
CARTER, ELAINE MARIE
Elaine Marie Carter, 68, of Ocala passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice of Marion County. She was born to Joseph and Emily Carter on December 19, 1950. She was born and raised in Detroit, MI where eventually she would go on to obtain a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree became the Regional Manager for the State of Michigan and Florida in The Department of Rehabilitative Services. Elaine loved to travel, hike in Ocala and Traverse City, MI, gardening, spending time with horses and dogs. Elaine was not shy about telling you all about her Polish heritage, supported women's groups since college, cancer survivor groups, and was on the Board of Michigan Legacy Art Park and a member of Rotary International.
Elaine has many survivors that included sisters, Judith Kernozek of Clinton Township, MI, Cynthia (David) Fay of Tucson, AZ and Alice (Gary) Wolfe of Trinity, FL; brother, Joseph (Kathy) Carter of Traverse City, MI; nieces and nephews, Kristin Collick of Royal Oak, MI, Cheryl (Mike) Lange of Waukesha, WI, Heather (Dr. Martin) Hoffman of Avon, CT, Peter Fay of Chicago, IL Jill Fay of Washington D.C., and Gwen (David) Nelson of Ann Arbor, MI, and Thomas Joseph Carter of San Francisco, CA. Elaine also was loved by many grand and great grand nieces and nephews, friends, colleagues and people who she would meet while traveling all around the world.
No formal services will be held at this moment but may be decided at a later date. At her request donations may be made in her name to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition or Norma Leah Ovarian Cancer Institute.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019