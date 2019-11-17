Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
View Map
Elaine May Habrial


1928 - 2019
Elaine May Habrial Obituary
HABRIAL, ELAINE
Ocala - Elaine May Habrial, 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Elaine was born to John and Lillian McGugan on June 11, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In her youth, Elaine pursued her passion for teaching, choreographing and performing tap dance. During her adult years she enjoyed working in the fashion industry.
She was very devoted to her family and enjoyed interacting with her friends. She loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church Ocala.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Donna Jones; sister, Lillian Fessler; brothers, Johnny and Kenny McGugan; granddaughters, Kimberly Wright and Alicia Jones.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Donald Habrial; daughter, Cathy Mayo (Bob); granddaughter, Kristen Clark (Matthew); brother, Harry McGugan; grandson, Brad Jones; great-granddaughter, Morgan Wright.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., with visitation at 10:30 A.M. at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Fl. Interment will follow after the service to Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fl. Dr. Philip Hanes will be officiating the service.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
