PETERSON,

ELAINE COLEMAN

Ocala - Ms. Elaine Coleman Peterson, age 59, transition to be with her heavenly father on

July 25, 2020 Ocala Regional Medical Center. Elaine was a graduate of Vanguard High School (Class of 1979).

She leaves to cherish her precious memories sister, Yvonne Coleman; brother, Neal Stinson; Godchildren; a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Memorial service for Mrs. Elaine Peterson will be held 3:30PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, attendance will be limited and Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. The Family of Ms. Elaine Coleman Peterson would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support. Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.

