Elaine PETERSON
PETERSON,
ELAINE COLEMAN
Ocala - Ms. Elaine Coleman Peterson, age 59, transition to be with her heavenly father on
July 25, 2020 Ocala Regional Medical Center. Elaine was a graduate of Vanguard High School (Class of 1979).
She leaves to cherish her precious memories sister, Yvonne Coleman; brother, Neal Stinson; Godchildren; a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Memorial service for Mrs. Elaine Peterson will be held 3:30PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, attendance will be limited and Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. The Family of Ms. Elaine Coleman Peterson would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support. Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
