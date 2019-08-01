|
|
JACQMEIN,
ELAINE V. JOHNSON
Mrs. Elaine V. Johnson Jacqmein, of Dunnellon, FL, passed away on Friday evening, July 19, 2019, at the age of 84. She was surrounded with peace and the love of her family.
Elaine was born to parents Carl and Helen Johnson on March 11, 1935, in Aurora, IL. She grew up in the Elgin, IL area. She attended Elgin High School and Elgin Business College. Elaine married John W. Jacqmein in 1972 and together the couple raised her three children in the South Florida area of Margate. They were active members in various civic organizations, including the local Lion's Club chapter. Elaine worked at a local bank and as a home health assistant during that time. They moved to Dunnellon, FL in 1988, for a slower pace of life. Elaine continued to work at Dunnellon State Bank, and later at Walmart. She recently earned her '20 Years of Service' award from Walmart.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Dawn Mathews; her sons, Kevin Mathews (Sheri Mathews) and Douglas Hoth (Cynthia Hoth); her brother, Alan Johnson (Linda Johnson); four grandchildren, Savannah and Tanner Mathews, Jordan and Jenna Hoth; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen Johnson; husband, John Jacqmein; and her sisters, Sharon and Marjorie (Marge).
Her family and friends will celebrate her life at Rainbow Lakes Estates Clubhouse on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 12:00pm to 2:30pm. A private family committal ceremony will be held the following week, where she will join her husband, John, eternally at the Bushnell National Cemetery for US Military Veterans.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019