|
|
MAGNUSON, ELEANOR
Eleanor 'Ellie' Magnuson died in her home on July 17, 2019. She was 80 years old.
Mrs. Magnuson was born in Chicago, IL on August 23, 1938 to Norbert & Sybil (Davis) Meinheit.
She graduated from Augustana School of Nursing in 1959. She lived and worked as a RN in Streator, IL until 1977, then she relocated to South Florida. In 2005 she and her husband built a home in Ocala, FL, where they both lived for the remainder of their lives.
Mrs. Magnuson traveled all over the United States and enjoyed many vacations to places near and far. She was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church in Ocala. She prided herself with her leadership in 'Operation Christmas Child'. She enjoyed singing in the choir and attended Sunday School and Church regularly. She was an avid reader, a wonderful cookie baker, she was a competitive card/board game player and truly enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Mrs. Magnuson is survived by her daughters, Carol Hetesi and Janet Petrillo of Ocala, Tracy Hauger of West Palm Beach and son, Darrell Robertson of Ocala; and her husband's five children; 22 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren; and her sister, Sharon LeBeau of Ottawa, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband Roy.
Mrs. Magnuson will be buried alongside her husband in south Florida. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Trinity Baptist Church-1600 SE 58th Ave-Ocala, FL 34480 on July 27th at 1pm.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 21 to July 22, 2019