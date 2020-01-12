|
|
WILLIS, ELEANOR S.
Eleanor S. Willis, 96, of Ocala passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020.
Born December 18, 1923 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she came to Florida in 1975. She was an avid quilter and loved to travel. A 'lefty,' she often joked 'God made a few perfect people, the rest he made right handed.' Prior to retiring, she worked as the church secretary for the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala. She was a compassionate and caring wife, mother and friend and all who knew her referred to her as a 'sweet lady'. She will be greatly missed.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Harriet Gray Shonk; her sister, Harriet; and brother, Al; her first husband, Andrew Levitzky; and her second husband, Lester Willis.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Levitzky; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Meshako; and her nephew, Gregory Shonk.
A Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala, 511 SE 3rd St., Ocala, FL 34471. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation in Eleanor's memory to hospice of Marion County or the . Arrangements are entrusted to Robert's Funeral Homes, 2739 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, Florida 34471 (352) 732-9944. To share memories, express condolences and offer words of comfort, please visit Eleanor's Memorial page at www.robertsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020