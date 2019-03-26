|
SEKERAK,
ELEANOR MARGARET
She was born in New York on February 21, 1928.
She is survived by her cousins, Fred, Kenneth, Steven and in Slovakia by her cousins, Marca and Joseph.
She is a graduate of The Academy of Sacred Heart of Maryon, Long Island. Having a strong love of music, both classical and popular, she studied violin and guitar as a young girl. She worked for Equitable Life Insurance Company and later became Office Manager of York Industries on Long Island. Upon her retirement to Oak Run, Ellie, as she is known by her family and friends, joined the choral group, called The Trouboudars. She will be missed by all.
A funeral mass will be held at 8:30am March 29, 2019 at Queen of Peace Church followed by burial service at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens in Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019