|
|
KROWKA,
ELEANOR SOPHIA
Eleanor Sophia Krowka, age 94, widow of Walter J. Krowka. A resident of Woodstock, Connecticut since 2018, passed away peacefully early the morning of May 27, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Eleanor was born on March 28, 1925 in Rockville, Connecticut to the late Stanley Stodolski and Lottie Przetak.
She attended and graduated from Manchester Community College. She was a homemaker as well as a bookkeeper for the family business. Eleanor and Walter retired to Florida in 1986. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Peace in Ocala, Florida and lived in the community of On Top of the World. She enjoyed swimming, doing the Word Jumble, and travelling. She will be most remembered for her excellent potato salad and spirited outlook on life.
She is survived by her three children, Denise and her husband, Thomas, Thomas and his wife, Susan, Noreen and her husband, Michael; as well as her sister, Sister Angela Stodolski of the Sisters of Charity of Halifax. She was beloved by her five grandchildren, Julie, Lauren, Jeffery, Alison and Khristine; and her four great grandchildren, Jacoby, Lilly, Charlie, and Eli. Eleanor will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Rose Church located at 33 Church St. East Hartford, CT 06108. Eleanor will be laid to rest next to her husband Walter in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Northeastern Connecticut, 320 Pomfret Street, Putnum, CT 06260. For tributes, online condolences or directions, please visit
www.Newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 29 to May 30, 2019