Elijah Rashad ThomasOcala - Thomas, Elijah Rashad, 27, passed away October 25, 2020. Life Celebration for Mr. Thomas will be held on November 1, 2020, 2pm at College Park Church of God, Ocala, Florida. Due to the present COVID19 restrictions, we ask that all who are attending must wear a face covering. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.