SMITH, ELINOR JANE
Elinor Jane (Smith) Smith a longtime resident of Ocala, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Shands. She was born November 26, 1927 in Olustee, FL to Rufus and Ida Smith, natives of Picayune, MS. She attended Fort McCoy schools, Montreat High School, Montreat College, and Lincoln Memorial University. She taught school in Reddick and Ocala. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Ocala. Jane loved to travel and always enjoyed rides through the countryside.
She was married to Edwin Hawkins Smith for many years and is survived by their five children, Clara Elinor Smith, Ellen Troutman, Herbert Reece Smith, Elizabeth Jane Heenie (Russell), and Edwina Hawkins Smith; grandchildren, Grant Troutman (Katie), Lindsley Troutman, Natasha Elizabeth Heenie, Alan Joseph Heenie, Elinor Anne Heenie, Madison VanVeelen (Eric), and Janey Edwina Munoz; great grandchildren, Lily and Noah Speigal, Faith Elinor Troutman, and Prose and Ellison VanVeelen. As a matriarch of her large extended family, she is survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Although she was a resident of Florida for all of her life, she returned frequently to her 'home place' in Picayune, Mississippi where her ancestors lived for many generations.
A graveside service will be held at 9:30am Monday, August 17, 2020 at Millwood Cemetery in Reddick, FL. Following will be a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church in Ocala at 11am. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lincoln Memorial Scholarship Fund in Harrogate, TN, LMU, Attn: University Advancement, 6965 Cumberland Gap Parkway, Harrogate, TN 37752, ph: 423-869-6351. Online condolences may be left at www.hiers-baxley.net