ELINOR V. METZLER

ELINOR V. METZLER Obituary
METZLER, ELINOR V.
Elinor V. Metzler, age 85, died April 20, 2019 at The Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, Florida.
Ellie was a resident of On Top of the World retirement community in Ocala for over 30 years. She was a graduate of Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio and a music teacher in Lorain, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Virginia Koegler Michener; by husbands, Kermit Cumberledge and Al Metzler; and a special friend, John Oconner.
She is survived by a sister, Margaret Oberlag of Edwardsville, Illinois; a niece; and three nephews.
Burial will be in St. Clairsville, Ohio at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
