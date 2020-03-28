|
ROBINSON,
ELISABETH (SCHLEMMER)
Ocala - Elisabeth Frieda Robinson, 88, passed away on March 24, 2020, at home in Ocala, FL after a long fight with cancer. She was born in Regen, Germany on July 1, 1931.
She married an American Serviceman, John Schlemmer, and came to the USA in 1952. John passed away in 1965, leaving her to raise their four girls. Elisabeth remarried in 1970 to Howard Robinson and was a mom to his four children. Howard passed in 2012. She set an amazIng example of love and perseverance through overwhelming circumstances. She instilled, in her children, the self-described mantra of being a tough 'Kraut.' Elisabeth (with an 'S' for special) was not afraid of hard work. In fact, she handled the end of this earthly journey in hospice care at home (thank you to the Angel Nurses and staff at Kindred) with the same stubborn German spirit that she lived her life. She always pushed herself until she couldn't go any further, then pushed on another half hour. No one that ever met her would forget her sparkling blue eyes or the grace in which she carried herself. She was certainly one of a kind. We were truly blessed to have her in all of our lives and are anticipating our reunion.
She is preceded by her mother, Sophie; first husband, John; and second husband, Howard.
She is survived by her adoring, loving four daughters; two grandsons; two granddaughters; and six great-grand children, Evelyn Reinhardt (son, Jacob and his wife, Nicole), Janet Benjamin (children, Keith Benjamin, his wife, Lisa and their son, William, Amy Benjamin and her daughter, Olive) and Lara Benjamin (sons, Isaac, Bastion, Jasper and Simon), Pamela Schlemmer and Sherry Fried and her husband, Hal.
See you soon! Your loving family.
No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the and/or the Humane Society.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020