CALZAFERRI, ELISE 'ELLI'
Elise 'Elli' Calzaferri, 102, of Ocklawaha FL, passed away on Sunday January 12, 2020. She was born in Frankfurt Germany on November 5, 1917.
As a young woman, she met and married George Calzaferri, and together they celebrated 45 years of marriage before he passed away in 1996. She was devoted as a mother and wife, and was the homemaker for her family.
She and her husband survived World War II together, facing many difficult obstacles in their path. They emigrated from Germany in the early fifties, coming through Ellis Island before settling in New Jersey. She quickly learned to speak, read, and write English (she became an avid reader), and together she and George created a life; achieving and working for the 'American Dream' for themselves and their family. She lived a long life, and was very happy.
Her favorite activity (besides crossword puzzles) was crocheting and knitting, which she did effortlessly and without patterns. In her later years, she began to donate her creations to indigent and homeless organizations throughout Florida. She used her talents to help those around her feel safe and warm.
She spent her final years in Ocklawaha, valuing her time with family until she passed peacefully under the care of Marion County Hospice at Bridgewater Park Nursing Facility.
She is preceded in death by her husband, and many other family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (husband De) Underwood; several nieces, nephews, and extended family in Germany. She is also survived through a very special relationship with De's sister, Christi Underwood (husband Larry Roth), and De's niece Jetti Gibson.
Elise was cremated per her wishes under the care of Forest Lawn Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday January 30, 2020 at 3pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Pastor Randall with First Baptist Church of Dunnellon will officiate the service celebrating Elli's life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be considered to the Hospice of Marion County for the excellent care they provided.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020