HELVIE,
ELIZABETH A. (BETTY)
Elizabeth A. (Betty) Helvie, 91, of Ocala, FL, passed away at home on April 26, 2020.
She was born in Plattsburgh, New York on May 6, 1928 to Frank and Albina Provost and was predeceased by her parents, her husbands Ellison R. Carter and Gail D. Helvie; and three brothers, Edward, James and Robert Provost.
She is survived by three daughters, Sandra and (Richard) Curry of Summerfield, FL, Christine and (Greg) Campbell of Keeseville, New York, Kathleen and (Tim) O'Neill of Ocala, FL; and three sons, Wayne and (Sue) Carter and Bruce Carter of Plattsburgh, New York and Neil Carter of Fair Oaks, CA; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Betty was a graduate of St. Johns Academy, Plattsburgh, NY in 1946. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Candler, FL since December 1985. She was choir director from January 1986 to July 1997. She was a member of Champlain Valley Chapter of Sweet Adelines in Plattsburgh, NY for over 20 years. Betty was also a member of The Border Belles Quartet and the Society Belles Quartet.
In lieu of flowers those who wish may contribute to her memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th St. New York, New York.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020