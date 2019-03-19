|
SMITH, ELIZABETH D.
Mrs. Elizabeth D. Smith of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 78. Born in Atlanta, GA she was a 26 year resident of Ocala coming from Birmingham, AL. Mrs. Smith was a school teacher and taught for 43 years. She taught in Key West, FL; Mobile, AL; Birmingham, AL; and Ocala, FL. Her life was centered around her children, grandchildren, and her husband. She enjoyed volunteering and teaching.
Mrs. Smith is predeceased by her son, Robert Lester Smith.
She is survived by her husband, James Allen Smith, Sr.; son, James Allen (Mandi) Smith, Jr.; daughter, Leslie Diane Cyndi (Lee) Smith Lott; sisters, Beverly (Dan) Jenkins Curtis and Brenda Jenkins Stevens; and five grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Hospice Center in Ocala, FL with Pastor Danny Bennett officiating. The family asks that is lieu of flowers memorials be made to: 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Hospice of Marion County 3231 S. W. 34th Ave. Ocala, FL 34474. Mrs. Smith is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL. (352)528-3481.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019