Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
For more information about
ELIZABETH SMITH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH D. SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH D. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, ELIZABETH D.
Mrs. Elizabeth D. Smith of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 78. Born in Atlanta, GA she was a 26 year resident of Ocala coming from Birmingham, AL. Mrs. Smith was a school teacher and taught for 43 years. She taught in Key West, FL; Mobile, AL; Birmingham, AL; and Ocala, FL. Her life was centered around her children, grandchildren, and her husband. She enjoyed volunteering and teaching.
Mrs. Smith is predeceased by her son, Robert Lester Smith.
She is survived by her husband, James Allen Smith, Sr.; son, James Allen (Mandi) Smith, Jr.; daughter, Leslie Diane Cyndi (Lee) Smith Lott; sisters, Beverly (Dan) Jenkins Curtis and Brenda Jenkins Stevens; and five grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Hospice Center in Ocala, FL with Pastor Danny Bennett officiating. The family asks that is lieu of flowers memorials be made to: 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Hospice of Marion County 3231 S. W. 34th Ave. Ocala, FL 34474. Mrs. Smith is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL. (352)528-3481.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now