ELIZABETH H. DUGAS
DUGAS, ELIZABETH H.
Elizabeth H. Dugas, 88, of Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. Elizabeth was born on July 21, 1931 to her parents, Joseph and Lillian Hudson, in Philadelphia, PA. She grew up in Chambersburg, PA and graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1949. Elizabeth went on to Bucknell College and Katharine Gibbs School of Secretarial Training for Educated Women and completed both programs. She then went into the workforce, and started her career with Vickers, Inc. as a secretary out of their Washington, DC office. She later was transferred to Administration and Engineering World Center in Troy, MI. In 1986, she retired out of their Jackson, MS facility as a Defense Coordinator. After her retirement, Elizabeth loved to volunteer with local ASPCA.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Robert L. Dugas; sister, Jane Hudson of Maryville, TN; stepsons, Jeffrey Dugas, Warren Dugas (Cathy), Gregory Dugas; and niece, Amanda Jane Hudson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, William Lars Hudson, and Joseph C. Hudson.
Condolences may be left online at www.floridacremationsociety.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
