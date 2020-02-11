Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH POWELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH POWELL Obituary
POWELL, ELIZABETH
Elizabeth Powell, 85, of Ocklawaha passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Brandley House in Summerfield. Elizabeth was born on February 6, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Sarah (Davis) and Charles Lucasas. She moved from Philadelphia to New Jersey as a child where she eventually met her husband, Nicholas, at an ice skating rink and the two married in 1953 and together they spent 59 years of happiness. In 1993, the two moved to Florida for an early retirement.
Survivors include her sons, Nickolas Powell, Steven Powell and partner, Joseph DeProspo, and John Powell.
Predeceased by her parents, Sarah and Charles Lucasas; and her husband, Nicholas Powell.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on February 13, 2020 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala , FL, 34470. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -