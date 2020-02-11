|
POWELL, ELIZABETH
Elizabeth Powell, 85, of Ocklawaha passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Brandley House in Summerfield. Elizabeth was born on February 6, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Sarah (Davis) and Charles Lucasas. She moved from Philadelphia to New Jersey as a child where she eventually met her husband, Nicholas, at an ice skating rink and the two married in 1953 and together they spent 59 years of happiness. In 1993, the two moved to Florida for an early retirement.
Survivors include her sons, Nickolas Powell, Steven Powell and partner, Joseph DeProspo, and John Powell.
Predeceased by her parents, Sarah and Charles Lucasas; and her husband, Nicholas Powell.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on February 13, 2020 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala , FL, 34470. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020