|
|
REEVES, ELIZABETH
TEBBS CRAPSTER
Elizabeth Tebbs Crapster Reeves died May 13, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. She was the wife of Stephen French Reeves and mother of Helen Nelson Reeves Greene, Stephen French Reeves, Jr., and Austin Sphar Reeves. Lib was born November 24, 1923 in Nashville, Tennessee, daughter of Helen Martin Nelson and Robert Norman Crapster. She was educated in Birmingham, Alabama and Winchester Kentucky. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1945 where she was a Wildcat Cheerleader, President of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, Student Union Board member.
Upon graduation, she attended Parson's School of Design in New York City for two years. She and sister, Kitty, opened 'The Rabbit Hole' gift shop in The Old South Inn in Winchester for three years after which, Lib married Stephen French Reeves and lived for three years on the Sphar farm in Clark County called Rotherwood. They then moved to Mt Carmel, Illinois where Helen and Steve, Jr. were born. Then they moved to Ocala, Florida where Austin was born. Lib taught ART at Grace Episcopal School for thirty years and served on the School Board twice. While at Grace, she taught Sunday school for many years. She served as President of the Ocala Community Concert Association for two terms. She was a Pioneer Garden Club member for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen; daughter, Helen; sons, Stephen, Jr., and Austin (Kerry Reeves); grandchildren, William Bedford Greene, Jr., Kelly Greene Bartum (Rene Bartum), Elizabeth Greene White (Marshall White IV), Kailey Carr, and Paige Elise Reeves; great grandchildren, William Bedford Greene III, Audrey Joan Greene, and Blaise Rene Bartum.
A Memorial Service will take place at Christ the King Anglican Church on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00 in the afternoon. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services Ocala, FL (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 16 to May 17, 2019