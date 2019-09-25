|
|
SOUTHARD, ELIZABETH 'BETTY' WILSON
Elizabeth 'Betty' Wilson Southard, 72, passed away peacefully at Legacy Hospice House of Ocala on September 23, 2019 surrounded by her husband and daughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes Wilson and John Wilson.
Elizabeth was survived by her husband, Eugene, of 35 years; and daughter, Selina; as well as her three sisters Mary, Judy and Patty.
Services will be held at Robert's Funeral Home West Chapel on Friday, September 27, 2019 (10-11 am visitation and an 11 am catholic wake service) with Father Pat O'Doherty as the officiant. Entombment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019