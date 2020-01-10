Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church
8792 NW 38th Avenue Road
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLA BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLA MAE BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLA MAE BROWN Obituary
BROWN, ELLA MAE
Ocala - Ella Mae Brown, 81, passed away December 28, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Brown will be held on January 11, 2020, 11am at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church, 8792 NW 38th Avenue Road, Ocala, Florida, 34482. Pastor James Pullings will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Mrs. Karen Edge's residence, 9461 NW 30th Avenue, Ocala, Florida, 34475 at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -