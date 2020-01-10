|
|
BROWN, ELLA MAE
Ocala - Ella Mae Brown, 81, passed away December 28, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Brown will be held on January 11, 2020, 11am at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church, 8792 NW 38th Avenue Road, Ocala, Florida, 34482. Pastor James Pullings will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Mrs. Karen Edge's residence, 9461 NW 30th Avenue, Ocala, Florida, 34475 at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020