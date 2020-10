Ellen C. GriggsOcala - Ellen C. Griggs, 79, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Ellen was born in Belle Glade, FL to Delba and Thelma Campbell. She moved to Ocala from Belle Glade in 1946. Ellen was a member of Oak Griner Baptist Church. She was the lunchroom manager at Vanguard High School in Ocala for 35 years prior to her retirement in 2004. She raised 2 children, enjoyed bowling, and LOVED garage sale-ing.Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Leonard "Buck" Griggs, 2 children; Pamela (James) Cunningham of Brandon, FL and Leonard (Pam) Griggs of Silver Springs, FL, 4 grandchildren; Katlynn and James Cunningham, and Jeremy Hayden and Jessie Pace, 4 great grandchildren (and a 5th on the way); Ariana, Jacob, Foster, and Ethan, (and Charlee), 3 brothers; Bud Campbell, Coley Campbell, and Stanley Campbell, and 3 sisters; Shirley Ingraham, Ester Henry, and Brenda Lou Bibb.Ellen was preceded in death by a brother Bocus Campbell, a sister Margie Davis, and a granddaughter Tasha Hayden.Visitation will be 5-7pm Thursday October 22nd at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be 10:00am Friday, October 23rd at Oak Griner Baptist Church. Mrs. Griggs will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com