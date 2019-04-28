FERRIER, ELLEN

Ellen Ferrier, 64, of Ocala, went to Heaven on April 20, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to Charles and Mary Brown in South Florida.

Left to honor Ellen are her daughters, Kristen (Brian) McAdams, and Lauren (Michael) D'Ambrosio, of Ocala; grandchildren, Dylan McAdams, Colin McAdams, Hayden D'Ambrosio, Luca D'Ambrosio, and much anticipated grandbaby number five due this summer; a sister, Louise (John) Kuca, of Jacksonville; nephews, Mark Kuca, of Jacksonville, and Michael Kuca, of Fairbanks, Alaska; a sister-in-law Ellee Brown, of Ocala.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gerard.

Ellen retired from Bell South after 15 years of service. In 2007, she was recognized by the AT&T Pioneers as a valued Life Member, committed to making a positive difference in the community. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her animals and being outdoors. She is known for her generosity and kindness towards everyone. Ellen was immensely proud of her family and is known for playing games and doing crafts with her grandchildren. Ellen will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Robert's Funeral Home Bruce Chapel East, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm.