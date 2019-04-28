Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
2739 SE Maricamp Road
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 732-9944
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
2739 SE Maricamp Road
Ocala, FL 34471
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN FERRIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN FERRIER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELLEN FERRIER Obituary
FERRIER, ELLEN
Ellen Ferrier, 64, of Ocala, went to Heaven on April 20, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to Charles and Mary Brown in South Florida.
Left to honor Ellen are her daughters, Kristen (Brian) McAdams, and Lauren (Michael) D'Ambrosio, of Ocala; grandchildren, Dylan McAdams, Colin McAdams, Hayden D'Ambrosio, Luca D'Ambrosio, and much anticipated grandbaby number five due this summer; a sister, Louise (John) Kuca, of Jacksonville; nephews, Mark Kuca, of Jacksonville, and Michael Kuca, of Fairbanks, Alaska; a sister-in-law Ellee Brown, of Ocala.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gerard.
Ellen retired from Bell South after 15 years of service. In 2007, she was recognized by the AT&T Pioneers as a valued Life Member, committed to making a positive difference in the community. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her animals and being outdoors. She is known for her generosity and kindness towards everyone. Ellen was immensely proud of her family and is known for playing games and doing crafts with her grandchildren. Ellen will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Robert's Funeral Home Bruce Chapel East, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
Download Now