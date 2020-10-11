Ellen M. Chappel

Ocala - Ellen M. Chappel, 72 of Ocala FL, passed away on Monday, Sept 21st at the Legacy Hospice House. Ellen was born in Baltimore, MD and moved to Ocala many years ago. She was retired from Ocala Heating and Air Company with her beloved husband Nelson. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Nelson Chappel of 52 years. Ellen is survived by her son Charlie and his wife Joy of Ocala, FL., daughter Charlotte and her husband Eddie Gennaro of Ocala, FL., daughter Heather and her husband Andrew Murphy of Ocala, FL., 4 grandchildren- Caley Chappel, Shelby Gennaro, Dylan Gennaro and Logan Howell. The family will be having a graveside service at Highland Memorial Park on Saturday, October 24th at 12:00 pm, all family and friends are invited to share and celebrate Ellen's life. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice in memory of Ellen.



