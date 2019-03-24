|
|
PETERS, ELLEN M.
Ellen M. Peters, 89, of Ocala Florida passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 at her home. Born in Akron, Ohio September 16, 1928, to Forrest and Fanny Theiss Coleman, she was the fourth of four daughters. She graduated Otterbein University in 1950 and over the course of the next three decades taught children in school districts in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.
On March 25, 1951, she married Calvin E. Peters, Jr. During their long and wonderful marriage of 58 years she was wife, mother, teaching assistant and loving caregiver, and they were blessed with four children, daughters, Denise Harter (Burt) of Athens, Ohio, Susan Kelly (Daniel) of Hyde Park, New York; and sons, Dan Peters (Sandra) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and John Peters of Ocala, Florida. Further blessings include grandchildren, Ariel, Lydia, Shannon, Megan, Bradley, and Christopher; as well as sisters, Grace and Fran Baumble of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
Calvin preceded her to Heaven on August 15, 2009. She was also predeceased by sister, Jane Anders; nephew, Rafe Anders; and great granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Lomas.
In lieu of flowers, her memory maybe honored by donations to your local Meals on Wheels or Hospice care. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2pm at First Christian Church located at 1908 E Fort King St., Ocala Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019