HUTTO, ELLEN MARIE
Silver Springs - Ellen Marie Hutto, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 30, 2019. She was born to William C. Henderson and Lena Mills Henderson in Ocala, Florida. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. Ellen was a woman of great faith who loved her church and church family as well.
She is preceded by her loving husband Claude H. Hutto Jr; brothers, Harry Henderson, William T. Henderson, Floyd (Big Boy) Henderson and Lloyd (Little Boy) Henderson.
She is survived by her children, Michael Hutto (Tina), Suzan Melin (Norman), Julia Rike (Kenneth); grandchildren, Jennifer Shaw (Randy), Garrett Hutto (Christina), Byron Hutto (Jennifer), Lindsey Robshaw (Jason), Malinda Appegate (Lenny), Matthew Rike; Great-Grandchildren, Benjamin Wood, Evelyn Hutto, Wyatt Robshaw, Blake Robshaw, Madilynn Rike, Lydia Applegate, Isaac Hutto, Charlotte Rike, Gretta Hutto; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church with Pastor Jared Buchannan officiating. Followed by a time of food and fellowship at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019