|
|
Elma Lee Cobarris Hart, 94, Ocala, Florida. Passed away April 19, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Hart will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11am at Second Bethlehem Theological Seminary, 1105 NW 4th Street, Ocala, Florida. Reverend Jason Sims will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 5pm. A wake service will be held on Friday at Sellers Funeral Home from 5-6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Hart's residence, 8154 NW 80th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34482 at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
"A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION."
www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Apr. 25, 2019