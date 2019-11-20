Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELMER WORLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELMER B. WORLEY


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELMER B. WORLEY Obituary
WORLEY, ELMER B.
Elmer B. Worley, 84, husband of Kathleen Worley, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home in Lexington, KY. Born December 29, 1934 in Bronson, FL to the late W.P. and Agnes Alford, he was a former employee in the parts department of Turnipseed Chevrolet in Ocala, FL. Elmer was a member of Southside Church of Christ in Lexington, KY and the Central Church of Christ in Ocala, FL.
Along with his wife Kathleen, Elmer is survived by his son, Rick Worley (Lynnette); daughters, Kay Price (Bob) and Debbie Worley; grandchildren, Betsey Dean Medley (Brandon), Kathleen Butler (Lane), Will Worley and Taylor Price; great grandchildren, Grant, Scarlett and Georgia Dean Butler.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to www.rightsteps.org. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELMER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -