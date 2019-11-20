|
|
WORLEY, ELMER B.
Elmer B. Worley, 84, husband of Kathleen Worley, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home in Lexington, KY. Born December 29, 1934 in Bronson, FL to the late W.P. and Agnes Alford, he was a former employee in the parts department of Turnipseed Chevrolet in Ocala, FL. Elmer was a member of Southside Church of Christ in Lexington, KY and the Central Church of Christ in Ocala, FL.
Along with his wife Kathleen, Elmer is survived by his son, Rick Worley (Lynnette); daughters, Kay Price (Bob) and Debbie Worley; grandchildren, Betsey Dean Medley (Brandon), Kathleen Butler (Lane), Will Worley and Taylor Price; great grandchildren, Grant, Scarlett and Georgia Dean Butler.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to www.rightsteps.org. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019