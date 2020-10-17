Elmer Stacy

Silver Springs - Elmer Stacy of Silver Springs went home to be with his Lord on October 3, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at New Life Pentecosal Church in Silver Springs on Sunday, October 25th at 3:00 in the afternoon.

Elmer was born to Robert and Golden Lily (Noble) Stacy on September 30, 1931 in Index, Kentucky. Following high school, he served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years. After living in Ohio and Wisconsin, Elmer settled in Florida in 1984.

Elmer was a man of many talents and worked in several trades including construction, tuck-pointing and brick laying. Before retiring, he owned a pressure washing and lawn care business. When he was not working for others, he was always working at home. Elmer was a super do-it-yourselfer. Whether it was fixing cars, adding on rooms or making furniture, there was nothing he couldn't do. As a younger man, he was also a champion archer, winning several competitions. Elmer loved to hunt and fish. But more than all these, he loved to grow things in his gardens and share the fruit of his labor with his friends and family. Above and beyond any of this though, the MOST important thing in Elmer's life was his relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, his late wife Muriel Stacy, brother Earl Stacy, sister Edith Rowe, son Dennis Stacy, daughter Romelle Denise and nephew Joshua Stacy.

Left to mourn his passing are his beloved wife, June Stacy, daughter Cathy (Lynn) Geiken of Conrad Iowa, brothers Carroll (Jody) Stacy of Silver Springs and Jack (Caroline) Stacy of West Liberty Kentucky and sisters Edna Phoenis of West Liberty and Donna Stacy, step children Rhonda (Charles) Williams of Mims Florida, Wayne Stephens of Silver Springs and James (Linda) Stephens of Starke FL, as well as several precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neices and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store