MCWILLIAMS,
ELOISE LYNETTE
Eloise Lynette McWilliams, 91, of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Hawthorne Village. Eloise was born in Gainesville, FL and was a lifelong resident of our area. She is a retired Liberian for the Marion Co. School Board. Eloise was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ocala, where she sung in the choir for many years and later attended Sparr Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her church and family.
Eloise is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse C. McWilliams; brother, Elmo C. Ferguson; and her parents, Marion Ferguson and Lynette (Johnson) Ferguson.
She is survived by her children, Andrew W. McWilliams and Chong Chen of DeFuniak Springs, FL; grandson, Staff Sargent Andrew R. McWilliams of Crestview, FL; daughter, Jessie C. Ruela; and son in law, Joe Ruela of Ocala, FL; two nieces; and one nephew.
The family will be having a viewing at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the gravesides services celebrating Eloise's life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Ft. McCoy Cemetery all are welcome to attend and share with the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019