Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Ft. McCoy Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for ELOISE MCWILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELOISE LYNETTE MCWILLIAMS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELOISE LYNETTE MCWILLIAMS Obituary
MCWILLIAMS,
ELOISE LYNETTE
Eloise Lynette McWilliams, 91, of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Hawthorne Village. Eloise was born in Gainesville, FL and was a lifelong resident of our area. She is a retired Liberian for the Marion Co. School Board. Eloise was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ocala, where she sung in the choir for many years and later attended Sparr Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her church and family.
Eloise is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse C. McWilliams; brother, Elmo C. Ferguson; and her parents, Marion Ferguson and Lynette (Johnson) Ferguson.
She is survived by her children, Andrew W. McWilliams and Chong Chen of DeFuniak Springs, FL; grandson, Staff Sargent Andrew R. McWilliams of Crestview, FL; daughter, Jessie C. Ruela; and son in law, Joe Ruela of Ocala, FL; two nieces; and one nephew.
The family will be having a viewing at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the gravesides services celebrating Eloise's life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Ft. McCoy Cemetery all are welcome to attend and share with the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Download Now