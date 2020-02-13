Home

Elsie Mae Fisher McClure

Elsie Mae Fisher McClure Obituary
MCCLURE,
ELSIE MAE FISHER
Elsie Mae Fisher McClure, 76, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1943 in Livingston, Montana. Elsie worked in the Equine industry most of her life and later owned a new home construction business. Elsie was one of the first female exercise riders in the thoroughbred industry in Marion county.
Elsie is survived by her loving husband, Bruce McClure; daughter, Christy Carter; son, Levi Carter; step daughter, Laci Edmonds; grandchildren, Jaca Martinez, Codi Carter, Nichole Carter, Landon Carter, Savannah Carter, Lavlon Aumsbaugh, Lynden Edmonds, Nicole Green, Jessa Carver; three great grandchildren; and brothers, Charles and Harold Fisher.
Elsie is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Fisher; mother, Elsie Fisher; and son, Nick Carter.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
