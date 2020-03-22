|
BLACKWELL,
ELMWOOD MILTON
Ocala - Elwood Milton Blackwell, 73, passed away on March 17, 2020, in Ocala, Florida. He was born on October 31, 1946, in Whiteville, North Carolina to Curtis and Mildred Blackwell. Elwood proudly served in The United States Army and for the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
Elwood loved Jesus. His life and attitude forever changed when he had revelation of how much Jesus loved him. This love was expressed in his daily interaction with everyone he met. He made no apologies for being the attentive yet silent presence in a crowd. Elwood was the definition of strong and gentle. He knew when to be the softhearted Daddy or the strong protective father to anyone. Elwood fell in love with his wife in1974 and remained in love until his last breath.
He is preceded by his parents, Curtis and Mildred Blackwell; daughter, Casey Blackwell Deen; and granddaughter, Sydney Gillian Angelica Deen.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia Spell Blackwell; daughters, Courtenay Breece Collins (Tim), Crosby Blackwell Kirkowski (Gary), Cody Blackwell Tobin (Cory), Sarah Murano Gordon (Jay) and Xochilth Hernandez - Rivera; sisters, Maxine Blackwell Sweat and Ginger Blackwell Ealy; grandchildren, Kylie Kirkowski, Aubrey Blackwell Rhen, Mollie Kirkowski, Kaidyn Tobin, Lainie Kirkowski, Dagny Tobin, Malyn Tobin, Christian Hernandez, Emily Hernandez, and Ivan Hernandez.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 23rd, 5:30 pm, at 652 Silver Pass, Ocala, FL 34472. The service will be held outside and will be very informal. We know that we are in unprecedented times and if you feel you cannot join us we completely understand.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020