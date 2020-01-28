|
SMITH IV, EMIL JAMES
Emil James Smith IV, age 85, Dunnellon, FL passed away on December 25, 2019 with his wife Sylvia by his side. Born in Portland, OR on November 19, 1934, he was the son of Emil James Smith III and Anna Smith.
In addition to his wife Sylvia, he survived by his sister, Nichole Smith; his children Emil James Smith V (Lizz), Michele Charney, Danielle (Frank) Civitello; stepchildren, Joanne Kelleher (Tim Johnson), Barbara (Don) LaBonte, Joseph (Alison) Kelleher, Lynne (James) Thauer, Amy (Kevin) Clemons, Jeanine (Steven) Nemeroff, Mark (Maryanne) Neureuter. He is also survived by several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Kelleher Smith for over 40 years; his sister, Stephenie Smith; and his son in law, Brian Charney.
A memorial mass to celebrate his life will be held on January 31, 2020 at 8:30am at Queen of Peace, 6455 SW State Road 200, Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020