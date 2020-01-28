Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EMIL SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMIL JAMES SMITH IV

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EMIL JAMES SMITH IV Obituary
SMITH IV, EMIL JAMES
Emil James Smith IV, age 85, Dunnellon, FL passed away on December 25, 2019 with his wife Sylvia by his side. Born in Portland, OR on November 19, 1934, he was the son of Emil James Smith III and Anna Smith.
In addition to his wife Sylvia, he survived by his sister, Nichole Smith; his children Emil James Smith V (Lizz), Michele Charney, Danielle (Frank) Civitello; stepchildren, Joanne Kelleher (Tim Johnson), Barbara (Don) LaBonte, Joseph (Alison) Kelleher, Lynne (James) Thauer, Amy (Kevin) Clemons, Jeanine (Steven) Nemeroff, Mark (Maryanne) Neureuter. He is also survived by several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Kelleher Smith for over 40 years; his sister, Stephenie Smith; and his son in law, Brian Charney.
A memorial mass to celebrate his life will be held on January 31, 2020 at 8:30am at Queen of Peace, 6455 SW State Road 200, Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EMIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -