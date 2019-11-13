|
|
NUNEZ, SR., EMILIO
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, the light in this world was dimmed significantly. Emilio Nunez, Sr., Nevaeh Nunez, and Katalaya Nunez, were stolen from their family and friends by the choices and actions of another. Hearts were, and are, broken and may never fully heal from this.
Emilio Nunez, 71, was born in Uruguay. He was raised by parents who loved him beyond their means, as he grew up in poverty in his first home country before immigrating to the United States where he worked diligently to provide a better life for himself and his family. Emilio came to love the United States in all it stood for and offered to him - a better, safer, happier life.
Emilio was pragmatic, thoughtful, and would never let anything go to waste. He would fix it if it was broken, improve it where he could, and invent it if he needed it. Though he did not have a long formal education, he was highly intelligent and well loved, by all. He lived his Christian beliefs in the ways he knew mattered - he would feed you if you were hungry, give you drink if you had thirst, house you if you were cold, and aid you when you were sick. His heart was one of kindness, compassion, and love.
Emilio met and married the sole love of his life, Norma, and together they raised two children. Emilio loved to laugh and to encourage his children to think about every side of an issue, but he was strong in his beliefs and was not afraid to gently share his mind and thoughts with others. He loved to eat, but more so he loved to share what he had to eat with those who were hungry around him. He'd never let someone go home hungry. He loved his coffee, and knew the secret recipe for the best coffee - so you'd love his coffee if you'd ever had a chance to try it.
Emilio was entirely a family man. He loved and supported his children and grandchildren. When he and Norma met and married, they wanted sons and daughters; and while they were only blessed directly with sons, their son, Emilio, Jr. along with Nicole Busler, gave them three granddaughters to love, spoil, and dote unceasingly on. Emilio was their protector, their teacher, their guardian angel and unfortunately, sadly, and heartbreakingly their angel to guide Katalaya and Nevaeh into heaven.
Survivors include Norma Nunez, wife of Emilio, Sr., and grandmother of Laya and Nevaeh; Emilio Jr., son of Emilio Sr., and father of the Laya and Nevaeh; Nicole Busler, mother of Laya and Nevaeh; Gianna, big sister of Laya and Nevaeh. In addition, they are survived by their step-father, Joseph Reep; their little brother, Easton Reep; a step-sister, Lacey Reep; an uncle, Victor (Diana) Nunez and innumerable others.
These three souls, united before this existence and now forever united in heaven, will have their lives commemorated in Funeral Services on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10am at Church @ The Springs, 5424 SE 58th Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. They will then be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services under the direction of Christopher Strickler, Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019