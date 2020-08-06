MARTIN, EMILY(1940-2020)Emily Martin, 80, of Dunnellon, FL passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at The Home Association. Mrs. Emily was known as a women of many hats.She leaves to cherish her memories and to rejoice in her homegoing, her eight children, Raymond Walker, Beatrice Jones, Alicia Walker, Elizabeth Walker, Darlene Futch, Eddie Walker, Jr., Nadine Walker, Gerald Dugger and Desiree Walker; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.The Grave Ceremony for Mrs. Martin will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11AM at The Dunnellon Community Cemetery in Dunnellon Florida. Viewing will be one hour prior to the Graveside Ceremony. We encourage you to bring a lawn chair. Services are under the Professional care of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC. (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL.)'Serving WithA Spirit Of Excellence'352-204-2381