1/
EMILY SCHWARZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EMILY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHWARZ, EMILY
Rainbow Springs- Emily Schwarz, 83, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her residence in Dunnellon. She was born into this life on December 1, 1936 in Manhattan, NY and was the daughter to the late Vitus and Marcella (Vidlicka) Gula. Emily moved to Dunnellon twenty years ago from New Jersey. She was a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon and a member of the Rainbow Springs Quilting Club.
Emily leaves behind her husband of sixty one years, Charles E. Schwarz, Dunnellon, FL; her sons, Charles Schwarz, Alloway, NJ, Edward Schwarz, Lancaster, PA; her brother, Felix Gula, NY, NY and her grandchildren, Matthew and Alex Schwarz.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved