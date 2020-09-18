SCHWARZ, EMILY
Rainbow Springs- Emily Schwarz, 83, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her residence in Dunnellon. She was born into this life on December 1, 1936 in Manhattan, NY and was the daughter to the late Vitus and Marcella (Vidlicka) Gula. Emily moved to Dunnellon twenty years ago from New Jersey. She was a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon and a member of the Rainbow Springs Quilting Club.
Emily leaves behind her husband of sixty one years, Charles E. Schwarz, Dunnellon, FL; her sons, Charles Schwarz, Alloway, NJ, Edward Schwarz, Lancaster, PA; her brother, Felix Gula, NY, NY and her grandchildren, Matthew and Alex Schwarz.
. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.