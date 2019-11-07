|
HAMILTON, EMMA 'LEE'
Emma 'Lee' Hamilton was born on June 14, 1943 in Summerfield, Florida to John and Mamie Hamilton. She was educated in the public-school system of Marion County, and worked in the restaurant industry, before retiring from Perkins Restaurant in Apopka, Florida as a baker. Emma was a member of New Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Emma Lee Hamilton transitioned from this life to her eternal home on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mamie Hamilton, brothers, Isaish, Azell, George, Freddie, Robert, John L. and James Hamilton, Sr., sisters, Isa Mae Hamilton McGraw and Rutha Mae Hamilton, sisters-in-law, Emma Jean Hamilton and Ester Hamilton, uncles, David, James and Willie, aunts, Ethel McGraw, Beatrice Hamilton and Violet Jenkins, sons, Lorenzo and Clarence Johnson, granddaughter, Orlanthea Ann Johnson and grandson Antonio Street.
Emma leaves to cherish her memories; her sons: Johnny B. Johnson (Chris), Gregory Council (Patricia) and Stevie Council; daughter: Juanita Marino (Clarence); seven brothers: Arron Hamilton, Emanuel Hamilton, Oscar Hamilton (Earnestine), Eddie Hamilton (Maxine), Nathaniel Hamilton, Kent Hamilton (Rachel) and Kenneth Hamilton (Laquese); four sisters: Eartha Hamilton, Serender LeCorn (Robert), Ocee Neal (Earnest) and Deloris Lynum (Ed); 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11:00am at New Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Fred Maeweathers, Officiating; burial will follow in Mt. Pilier Cemetery, Summerfield, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc, 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL, 32601.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of sister and brother-in-law; Mr. Robert and Serender LeCorn, 2264 S.E. 105th St., Ocala, FL, 34480 at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019