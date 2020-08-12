1/1
EMMALENE LOWE MARCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EMMALENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARCH, EMMALENE LOWE
Emmalene Lowe March was born on February 10, 1939 in Cairo, Georgia. She passed away at Advent Health of Ocala on Tuesday August 4, 2020. Emmalene was a beautician and a great cook.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Reuben March; two sisters, Dorothy Lowe Topsor and Virginia Lowe Herring of Cairo, Georgia; one brother, Clarence Graham II of Denver, Colorado; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless sorrowing friends.
Emmalene was faithful member of Garden of Prayer, CLG for many years and was the 'Church Mother.'
Public viewing for Emmalene March will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1 pm to 3:30 pm at Clark Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday August 14, 2020 at 6pm at Garden Of Prayer, CLG, 13595 SE 167 Ln, Weirsdale, FL 32195. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery in Cairo, Georgia- Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Reuben March. CDC guidelines during viewing and Funeral service will be strictly enforced. Mask are mandatory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Funeral Home
434 NW Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Ocala, FL 34475
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved