MARCH, EMMALENE LOWE

Emmalene Lowe March was born on February 10, 1939 in Cairo, Georgia. She passed away at Advent Health of Ocala on Tuesday August 4, 2020. Emmalene was a beautician and a great cook.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Reuben March; two sisters, Dorothy Lowe Topsor and Virginia Lowe Herring of Cairo, Georgia; one brother, Clarence Graham II of Denver, Colorado; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless sorrowing friends.

Emmalene was faithful member of Garden of Prayer, CLG for many years and was the 'Church Mother.'

Public viewing for Emmalene March will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1 pm to 3:30 pm at Clark Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday August 14, 2020 at 6pm at Garden Of Prayer, CLG, 13595 SE 167 Ln, Weirsdale, FL 32195. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery in Cairo, Georgia- Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Reuben March. CDC guidelines during viewing and Funeral service will be strictly enforced. Mask are mandatory.



