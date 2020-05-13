Emory Bernard Manning
1963 - 2020
MANNING,
EMORY BERNARD, 56
Emory Bernard Manning born on June 28, 1963 to Margaret and Bernard Manning in Citra, Florida. Emory received his formal education in Marion County Public School System, graduating from North Marion High School, class of 1981. He was enlisted in the United States Navy. Emory accepted Christ as Savior at an early age and was united with Debose Chapel United Methodist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory his three children, LaBrittany Brown (Durrell), Emory Quintell Manning, and Tiffany Manning; parents, Margaret and Bernard Manning; two sisters, Evangeline Martin (Harold) and Sharbet Manning; two brothers, Kevin Manning and Corey Manning (Marian); six grandchildren, a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Emory Manning, will be held, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00am, Graveside, at Mt. Zion Memorial Garden, Reddick, FL.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
MAY
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
