VIDELOCK, ENID

Enid Videlock, 92 of Philadelphia. It is with a deep sadness that we announce the passing of Enid Belinsky Videlock, our mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, cousin. She was born on March 19, 1927 in Brooklyn NY and never lost her Brooklyn accent. She passed away in Philadelphia on May 18 2019. In her youth she was a handball champ, bobby soxer, swing dancer and.... 1st job ever, a bookkeeper at Macy's Herald Square, a store she was loyal to for the rest of her life. An expert Scrabble player, crossword aficionado (although Dad often said he had to fix the words she made up), Jumble, Cryptograms and Acrostic master. A knitter, bowler, bargain shopper and experimental cook.

She made friends easily and was a real trooper... as a new bride, moving from Brooklyn, to Queens to Long Island and then making the traditional retirement pilgrimage to Florida. Outliving most of her friends, she then chose to make the trip back north to Philadelphia, living out her final years near family. She lived a good, long life and will be sorely missed.

Enid was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Harold.

She is survived by her four children, Erik Videlock(Joyce), Shari Videlock (Amos), Gary Videlock (Holly), Todd Videlock (Wendy); six grandchildren, Beth, Ali Barstow (John), Maggie, Sadina, Shawnee and Sam.

A Funeral Service for Enid will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:30pm in the Florida national Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Hadassah Foundation. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Enid's online guestbook at

